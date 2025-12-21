WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Welcoming winter with two-dozen-plus holiday and non-holiday happenings!

(Soggy Steller’s Jay, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

We’re bringing you today’s highlights in two lists again -.. first part, the holiday-related highlights, from both our West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide, including Winter Solstice events:

SELFIES WITH SANTA: 8:30 am-11 am, your last chance for a DIY photo with Santa at CAPERS Home (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor), donation requested for the West Seattle Food Bank.

206 MAKERS’ MARKET AT JET CITY LABS: Find multiple creators/vendors at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), vendors with ceramics, textiles, baked goods, more. 10 am-2 pm.

SANTA AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: See Santa at the grocery store! 10 am-1 pm. (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor)

WINTER SOLSTICE SUNSET WATCH: Join Alice Enevoldsen for the quarterly change-of-seasons sunset watch at Solstice Park. 3:45 pm-4:45 pm. (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW, uphill from the tennis courts)

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH CONCERT & FESTIVAL OF TREES: Christmas concert at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 4 pm with reception afterward to see the Festival of Trees (bring nonperishable food donations to “vote”), details here.

COCOA CRIS CRINGLE: Easy Street Records‘ annual photo visit from Cocoa Cris Cringle is set for 4:30-8 pm. Props! $25 charity fundraiser.

HANUKKAH’S FINAL NIGHT: Two public events for the final night, both at 5 pm:

POP-UP HANUKKAH IN THE JUNCTION: Kol HaNeshamah leads a public celebration at Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW and SW Alaska).

GIANT MENORAH ON ALKI: The West Seattle Torah Learning Center will lead a public celebration at Alki, lighting a giant menorah, plus a fire show, donuts, and music. (2701 Alki SW)

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S CHRISTMAS LIGHTS RUN: Meet at the shop (2743 California SW):

West Seattle Runner Annual Christmas Light Run, 5 pm: Join us for our Annual West Seattle Runner Christmas Light Run! Put on your holiday gear, lights, strands of light, reflective gear, and headlamp or flashlight. We are hitting the ‘hood in search of the best light displays. This is always a fun get-together, a very easy 2.5 to 3 mile group run. We take it very leisurely. There are always walkers. Bring your dog, your kids, your family, and your friends! We will gather at the shop afterward for cookies and cider, nog, and hot chocolate. Will this be the year that we have carolers in the mix? We hope! Feel free to bring donations for the Food Bank.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 4:45 pm and onward tonight. Tickets and info here.

WINTER SOLSTICE RENEWAL, DECEMBER 21: Art and more at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), 5:30 pm.

HOLIDAY SWEATER BINGO AT POGGIE TAVERN: 9 pm. (4717 California SW)

COAT DRIVE AT JAK’S GRILL: Last night to bring coats to JaK’s Grill in The Junction (now on SW Alaska) to donate!

Now today’s other highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find more listings!) and inbox:

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Weekly games have resumed at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

SUNDAY MORNING MEDITATION: Small-group class at 9:30 am at Mama Be Well (4034-A California SW); preregistration info is in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual in its regular spot on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in winter produce season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, beans, garlic, apples, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, pasta, more. (Note that our state’s flooding may have affected some of the growers you usually see.) You might also find Christmas trees, and Pathfinder K-8 wreaths just south of the market.

FREE NIA CLASS: Now starting at 10:15 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Sunday run – back to 9 am this week, leaving from Highland Park Corner Store. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

DONATION DRIVE AT ALKI UCC: 11 am-2 pm, monthly donation dropoffs outside the church:

This Month’s Priority Need: FOOD!! Feed the People! The Alki UCC Donations Drive helps stock the food pantry at “The Welcome Table,” Westside Interfaith Network’s weekly hot meal program. Also in great need: New Socks and Gently Used Cold Weather Outerwear Pet Food in marked Ziploc bags is also welcome, as well as gift cards to local grocery stores. Bring your donations anytime to Alki UCC’s front porch barrel but especially this Sunday for our monthly in-person drive.

(6115 SW Hinds)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

‘SUNDAY SOLIDARITY ACTION’: West Seattle Resist‘s Sunday 11:30 am-1:30 pm sign-holding event, also including a drop-off food drive through the end of the year. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

‘PENELOPE’ MATINEE AT ARTSWEST: West Seattle’s playhouse is closing out the run of the folk-pop musical “Penelope“ with a 3 pm matinée today; get tickets here – a few remain as of early this morning. (4711 California SW)

EUROPEAN WINE CELEBRATION: First of three days of tastings, 4-6 pm at West Seattle Cellars (6026 California SW), starting with French wines.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, free to play. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, live music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could add to the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Or maybe you have a listing for our West Seattle Holiday Guide? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!