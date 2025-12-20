WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 30+ options, holiday + non-holiday!

Happy Saturday! We have another two-part event list for you – first, seasonal happenings today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

SELFIES WITH SANTA: 8:30 am-11 am this morning (and Sunday), DIY photos with Santa at CAPERS Home (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor), donation requested for West Seattle Food Bank.

HOLIDAY MUSIC AT THRIFTWAY: 10 am-1 pm Alex Baird, 3:30 pm-5:30 pm Gary Benson, performing at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor).

(WSB photo, B-Sharp Studio trio caroling last weekend)

BUSKING IN THE JUNCTION: 11 am-1 pm, local musicians will perform carols and winter-themed music, raising money for the West Seattle and White Center Food Banks, on the KeyBank corner at California/Alaska.

ARTIST POP-UP AT CAPERS HOME: 11 am-4 pm, you’ll find artist Wendy Hathaway of Torch Song Jewelry at CAPERS Home (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor).

HOLIDAY GRIEF CIRCLE: Listening to Grief hosts this chance to gather, 11 am-12:15 pm at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW).

VINTAGE GOODS + GOOD FOODS POP-UP: Shopping 1-6 pm (5001 Delridge Way SW).

WINTER SOLSTICE SPIRAL: 1 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio & Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

SANTA AND GRINCH PHOTOS: Benefit for Stephanie’s Lifeline Holiday Gifts of HOPE, 1:45-5 pm at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW).

NORTHWEST FIRELIGHT CHORALE: 2 p concert at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW) – this year’s theme is “Ring Out Ye Bells.” Ticket info here; note – sold out except for video-viewing tickets!

GRINCH SELFIES AT WHOVILLE: Lacey‘s setting up a life-size Grinch at her Whoville display for photo ops:

I’ll have one of my full-size Grinches set up in Whoville so people can take some Christmas photos from 4:30 pm- 8 pm. For those who are able, we are accepting non-perishable food donations for White Center Food Bank.

(On 18th Ave SW, between Roxbury and SW 98th)

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, first admission 4:45 pm. Tickets and info here.

(The Salmon Tree at Fauntleroy UCC’s Festival of Trees)

FAUNTLEROY FESTIVAL OF TREES & CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 6 pm at Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall (9140 California), visit the decorated trees; bring nonperishable food-bank donations to place beneath your favorite(s) if you can. Then at 7 pm, it’s the Christmas concert! (Admission free.)

CHRISTMAS MOVIE NIGHT @ SUPER DELI MART: The neighborhood hangout at 35th SW and SW Barton wants to see you for Christmas Movie Night – wear your ugly holiday sweater, enjoy popcorn (etc.), win prizes! It all starts at 7 pm.

And here are the non-holiday-season events for today, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you can join the Saturday 8 am free group run!

(WSB photo by Oliver Hamlin, from last Saturday’s CSIHS-WSHS flag-football game)

FLAG FOOTBALL: Full day of games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – West Seattle HS plays Cleveland at 8:30 am, Rainier Beach at 9:45 am; Chief Sealth IHS plays Garfield at 11 am, Seattle Prep at 1:30 pm.

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am community meditation at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska) – register here.

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile as a prelude to the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fauntleroy Way SW.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is open 10 am-3 pm – last day before its holiday break!

KNIFE SHARPENING: Kneighborhood Knives is back, just for one day, 10:30 am-5 pm at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW).

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: In session again this week, 10:30 am, info in our calendar listing.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm on Saturdays. Holiday ornaments and gifts available, too. (61st SW and SW Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room is OPEN Thursday-Saturday 1 pm-6 pm until December 20th! Back by popular demand: We are featuring our 2016-2019 varietals for a mix and match $62 case! Stop by for a tasting and a case for the holidays! Thank you for a beautiful year of supporting our students! Enjoy student-produced wines and affordable eats at the Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room and Wine Bar at South Seattle College, with proceeds benefitting student learning and the Wine Studies Program. NWWA is located in the North Parking Lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th Ave SW) in the Puget Ridge neighborhood of West Seattle.

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

2 ‘PENELOPE’ PERFORMANCES AT ARTSWEST: West Seattle’s playhouse is in the final weekend for its folk-pop musical “Penelope,” with a 3 pm matinée and 7:30 pm evening performance today/tonight; get tickets here. (4711 California SW)

SUPER SMASH SATURDAY AT FOURTH EMERALD GAMES: Come play, 6:30-10 pm. (4517 California SW, upstairs)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ Tomás at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Again this week, our Saturday list concludes with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Got a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!