West Seattle Junction Tree Lighting, Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, school open houses, much more for your Saturday

(Latest image from Junction traffic cam – remember Alaska will be closed east of here this pm)

Happy Saturday! We have another two-part event list – first part is a long list of seasonal happenings from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

SANTA PHOTOS AND PANCAKES: Santa photos are part of what you’ll find at the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle pancake breakfast, 7 am-11 am December 6th at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds) – details and tickets here. (If you miss your $8 online ticket, it’s only $10/door, youngest kids eat free;) Bring new unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots!

SELFIES WITH SANTA: 8:30 am-11 am Saturday and Sunday mornings in December, DIY photos with Santa at CAPERS Home (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor), donation requested for West Seattle Food Bank.

HOLIDAY SWAP SHOP: Bring, and get, toys at this swap, 9 am-noon at Keller Williams Realty (5446 California SW), presented by the Pearsall Team.

HOLIDAY GIFT POP-UP: 9 am-6 pm, handcrafted creations for sale. (4002 39th SW)

BAKE & CRAFT SALE AT THE KENNEY: Handmade and homemade items for sale, 10 am-4 pm. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SHOP AT WEST SEATTLE RUNNER, BENEFIT STUDENTS: Part of the proceeds at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) 10 am-5 pm today will benefit WSHS Cross Country.

VIVA STUDIO TOUR ON VASHON: 10 am-5 pm each day, self-guided tour of Vashon artists’ studios. Info and locations at vivartists.com. (WSB sponsor)

PICS WITH SANTA AT HOLIDAY FOOD-DRIVE PARTY: 10 am-noon party at 5446 California SW – bring food and/or $ for West Seattle Food Bank.

FREE PET PICS WITH SANTA: 10 am-noon at Windermere in The Junction. (4526 California SW)

SANTA PHOTOS AND TOY SWAP: 10 am-1 pm at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd SW and SW Juneau), Santa photos by donation, toy swap open to all (and accepting dropoffs in advance), more info here.

WESTWOOD ART STUDIO HOLIDAY ART SHOW & SALE: Two-weekend group show and sale, 10 am-6 pm today, more info here. (9042 31st SW)

ARTIST POP-UP AT CAPERS HOME: 11 am-4 pm, you’ll find artists including Diane Kappa (WSB sponsor) at CAPERS Home (4525 California SW; also a WSB sponsor).

RAIN CITY CLAY HOLIDAY ART SHOW & SALE: Rain City Clay in Arbor Heights is hosting a holiday show & sale this weekend, featuring artists who work with clay. Hours today are 11 am-7 pm. (4208 SW 100th)

DIY SANTA PICS: 11 am-2 pm at John L. Scott in The Junction. Free; “well-behaved pets welcome.” (4445 California SW)

SANTA AT OUNCES: Free pics with the jolly ol’ fella 1-4 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

TOYS FOR TOTS AT SEATTLE FIRE STATION 29: Drop off new, unwrapped toy(s) at Station 29 (2139 Ferry Avenue SW) between 2 and 4 pm.

JUNCTION NIGHT MARKET: Hometown Holidays Night Market on tree-lighting night in The Junction. See vendor list here! 4 to 8 pm.

JUNCTION TREE LIGHTING AND PERFORMANCES: Here’s the schedule for what’s happening besides the Night Market – remember that SW Alaska is closed east of California SW:

4:00 PM Festival begins. Night Market is open

4:30 PM Endolyne Choir

5:00 PM School of Rock

5:30 PM Pet Costume Contest

5:45 PM Metropolitan Singers (carolers)

6:00 PM Tree Lighting (with carolers)

6:15 PM Holiday DJ spinning tunes

8:00 PM Night Market closes

HOLIDAY BENEFIT CONCERT: Pearsall Properties presents live performances at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW) 5 pm-8 pm.

CHRISTMAS TREES: As noted here, every place that sells them in West Seattle is up and running! Scroll through the Holiday Guide any time for the list.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, times vary. Tickets and info here.

(Friday sunset, photographed by Bob Burns)

And here are the non-holiday-season events for today, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

‘KING TIDE’: 7:29 am, 12.9 feet – highest (predicted) high tide of the month; weather conditions can push it higher.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Launch your weekend with a community run! West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs!

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am community meditation at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska) – register here.

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile as a prelude to the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fauntleroy Way SW.

EXPLORER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-11:30 am, prospective families are invited to visit Explorer West. RSVP here if you can, (10015 28th SW; WSB sponsor)

TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: If you’re looking for an elementary school, come find out about Tilden School (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor) during today’s open house, 10 am-noon.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is open 10 am-3 pm.

WHILE YOU’RE AT SSC … the Otter Pup truck’s soft open with coffee and sweet treats is scheduled to continue today, 11 am-2 pm. (6000 16th SW)

THE BRIDGE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Learn about the cooperative elementary school and join current families for play, 10 am-noon. (10300 28th SW)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: In session again this week, 10:30 am, info in our calendar listing.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

GRIEFSHARE: Newest session continues, 10:30 am at Grace Church, no charge (10323 28th SW)

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

TALK WITH YOUR ANIMALS: Yes, you can! Find out how during this 11 am class at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm on Saturdays. (61st SW and SW Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Bonus monthly session, 12:30 pm-2:30 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area.

SUPER SMASH SATURDAYS: 1-10 pm at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs).

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

WRECK THE HALLS ROLLER DERBY: 5 pm pre-show, 6 pm roller-derby exhibition bout with Rainier Roller Riot and Bellingham Roller Betties’ Grit Pit, Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW, White Center) – tickets here.

‘PENELOPE’ AT ARTSWEST: West Seattle’s playhouse offers something different this holiday season – the folk-pop musical “Penelope,” with a 7:30 pm curtain; get tickets here. (4711 California SW)

COMMUNITY PAGEANT AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm, drag pageant for Miss, Ms., Mr., and Mx. Community – tickets here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

NERDLESQUE: 7:30 pm “burlesque for nerds” show with sci-fi theme, Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 18+, tickets here.

LIVE MUSIC AT MR. B’S: 8 pm, Leafminer and Noe Navarro at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), no cover.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ Topspin at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Our Saturday list concludes with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Flip side of king tides is low-low tides, and tonight at 11:43 pm the tide will be out to 3.8 feet!

Got a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!