BIZNOTE: Parking-lot work at West Seattle Thriftway too

Thanks for the tips on this, following our earlier reports on major work in the parking lots at Taco Time (which is closed until the weekend) and The Home Depot – West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) has work under way in its lot too. But like The Home Depot, it’s still open, and it’s business as usual inside. One of the managers, Ted, tells us the work is centered on a pipe (which isw why the crews at work include O’Neill Plumbing, also a WSB sponsor) and should be complete tomorrow – they’re hoping to get most of the work done early in the day.