Remembering Craig A. Mattson, 1953-2026

Family and friends are sharing this remembrance with the community in memory of Craig Mattson:

Craig Andrew Mattson

1953 — 2026

Craig Andrew Mattson passed away on June 10th, 2026, peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Jane and their kitties by his side, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Craig was born and raised in West Seattle to John Orville Mattson and Shirley Ann (Joy) Mattson. Craig attended Lafayette Elementary School, James Madison Middle School, and graduated from West Seattle High School in 1972.

Craig had a lifelong love of cars specifically General Motors and Chevrolet Trucks. His father was manager of Gene Fiedler Chevrolet in West Seattle and he followed in his footsteps and began working there at age 17 in 1970 and later became a mechanic. Craig later worked for Clarklift of Washington for a year before returning to the Huling family at Huling Brothers Chevrolet.

Craig met his sweetheart, Jane Marie Nelson in 1976. They married in 1977 and settled in Des Moines.

Craig and Jane had many adventures together, traveling to car shows, and visiting family in Montana. Craig loved and cared for many animals, especially cats.

Craig also had a love for history, reading, and collecting antiques. He even owned a Cadillac Flower Car which won many awards at car shows that he and Jane drove it to. Craig was also a member of the Professional Car Society. He loved tinkering, fixing, and working on all his cars.

Craig’s second career began after he left Huling Brothers in 1995 and went to work across the street for Dick and Arlene Kennedy at Howden-Kennedy Funeral Home. Craig became an apprentice funeral director and embalmer. He enjoyed serving families in their time of need.

He lastly worked for the First Call Plus company in Kent, where he was the head hearse driver and fleet vehicle maintenance manager. Funeral Homes across the state would call when they needed extra help or a hearse & driver for a funeral, and Craig was always there.

Craig left us too soon but we will remember him fondly everyday. He is survived by his wife Jane, sister Susan Mattson, sister in laws Jan Perry and Bernadette Nelson, brother-in laws Jim Nelson, Joe Nelson, John Nelson and Mike Perry and 8 nieces and nephews, 5 great nieces and nephews, several cousins and his beloved 4 kitties. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Please check back here for more information.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seattle PAWS or a charity of your preference. Or Craig would like it if you would take care of a cat in need.

Please share memories, photos, and condolences on the guestbook, located at: www.emmickfunerals.com/obituaries/craig-mattson

Arrangements Entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle