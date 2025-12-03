Elementary-school shopping in West Seattle? Tilden School open house Saturday

When we talked with Tilden School (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor) administrators earlier this year, they marveled that the kids are so excited to come to school in the morning, they run into the building. You can get a firsthand look at why, when Tilden holds its next open house this Saturday – here’s the announcement:

Tilden School will host its Fall Open House on Saturday, December 6, from 10:00 a.m.–noon. Families are invited to drop by anytime during the event to tour the campus, learn more about the school’s academic program and community, and meet faculty, administrators, current parents, and alumni.

Open Houses at Tilden provide families an opportunity to explore the school’s foundational academic principles and discover what makes this independent K–5 school unique!

Those unable to attend this weekend will have an additional opportunity to stop by our final Open House of the season on Saturday, January 10, 2026, from 10:00 a.m.–noon. To schedule a private tour, please reach out to the office.

There are select openings for grades 1-5! Applications are available online at tildenschool.org. For more information, contact Jennifer Trise at info@tildenschool.org.