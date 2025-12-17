WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man jailed after window vandalism

Those rocks are what police say they found in the pocket of a 49-year-old man who is in the King County Jail this afternoon, accused of window vandalism in The Junction on Tuesday. We heard some of the incident play out on police radio and requested the report narrative today. It says a 911 call came in at 12:47 pm Tuesday about a business window that had just been broken at Washington Management Company in the 4500 block of California SW, by a man subsequently seen “throwing rocks from the roadway at cars and passeersby.” With a description, police found the suspect near 40th SW and SW Oregon. The report narrative says employees of the business had confronted the suspect after the window was broken, and described him as “mumbling to himself and appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis,” the officer wrote. They said he ran away after being confronted; one witness had taken a phone photo and sent it to police to help identify the suspect. Police arrested him and found “a handful of rocks” in his pocket before taking him to the King County Jail, where he was booked for investigation of malicious mischief.

According to the police report, the business estimated replacing the large broken window will cost about $3,000. We’ve been working on a story about other businesses who’ve dealt with similar crimes and the city program that attempts to help with the cost. We hope to publish that report later today. Meantime, the suspect is likely to have had a probable-cause hearing today, and we’ll update with any results of that.