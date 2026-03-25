WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

2:37 PM: Police are investigating gunfire reported to have happened on the Highway 509 offramp near Myers Way. According to radio exchanges, a driver heard two pops from bullets breaking glass on windows of his Silverado. The shooter was reported to be in a mid-2010s black Acura Integra with fully tinted windows and last seen headed back onto Highway 509 and northbound toward the 1st Avenue S. Bridge. No injuries reported.

2:45 PM: Since it’s been determined this happened on the state highway offramp, dispatch told officers, the investigation will be taken over by the State Patrol.