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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

March 25, 2026 2:37 pm
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 |   Crime | West Seattle news

2:37 PM: Police are investigating gunfire reported to have happened on the Highway 509 offramp near Myers Way. According to radio exchanges, a driver heard two pops from bullets breaking glass on windows of his Silverado. The shooter was reported to be in a mid-2010s black Acura Integra with fully tinted windows and last seen headed back onto Highway 509 and northbound toward the 1st Avenue S. Bridge. No injuries reported.

2:45 PM: Since it’s been determined this happened on the state highway offramp, dispatch told officers, the investigation will be taken over by the State Patrol.

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