WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: ‘They’re back!’ – and marking a milestone

Thanks to Don Rice for the photo of his famous West Seattle holiday display, a tribute to “Charlie Brown Christmas.” Don notes, “Charlie Brown and his good friends…… they’re back. Charlie Brown’s first comic strip was 75 years ago this last October.” That strip, of course, is “Peanuts” by Charles Schulz. Don’s display has hit a milestone too, according to our records – this is the 50th year!

