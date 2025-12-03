WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Sparkly hills start to glow

This time of year, Fauntlee Hills is one of West Seattle’s most-sparkling neighborhoods. While it’s early in the season, and you’ll probably see more displays once we’ve had another burst of clearer weather, we noticed some nice displays there already – the one above is near 41st SW and SW Trenton, while the one below is near 40th SW and SW Henderson:

The best access to Fauntlee Hills’ steep streets is turning northbound onto 40th or 41st off SW Barton, across from Fauntleroy Park [vicinity map]. Meantime, we’re amassing reader tips about lights to check out – if you have a suggestion, please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!