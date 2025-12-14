WEEK AHEAD: Christmas Ship stops + Alki Holiday Lights on Thursday

(WSB file photo)

Previewing major events planned for the week ahead – Thursday (December 18) is the next big West Seattle night on the holiday calendar. The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship makes both of its 2025 West Seattle stops (with Choir of the Sound performing) on that night, 5:50-6:10 pm off Salty’s (1936 Harbor SW), 8:35-8:55 pm in the vicinity of the Alki Bathhouse (2701 Alki SW). The second stop will be the heart of the Alki Community Council‘s Alki Holiday Lights celebration, coordinated by the Alki Community Council with beach businesses plus the Log House Museum. See the dozen-plus participating locations – and the treats/freebies they’re offering – by going here. And be at Alki Bathhouse for free Santa photos 7-8:15 pm!

P.S. As mentioned here last week, boaters are encouraged to join the Christmas Ship off Alki on Thursday night too!