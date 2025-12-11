COUNTDOWN: One week until Alki Holiday Lights, Christmas Ship, and … your boat too?

One week from tonight, the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship makes its only two West Seattle stops of the season, enhanced by the Alki Community Council‘s Alki Holiday Lights celebration, including local businesses and organizations offering holiday treats and fun. And this year, the ACC is hoping more boaters will join the party:

ACC president Charlotte Starck says all boaters are invited: “Sailboats, motorboats, yachts — come one, come all. Cruise along Alki anytime between 6–9 pm or arrive ahead of the Argosy Christmas Ship stop — whatever fits their schedule. The more sparkle on the water, the better. Last year’s crowds were very clear: they would love to see more boats join in the fun.” The Christmas Ship is due off the beach 8:35-8:55 pm; earlier in the evening, it will stop along Harbor Avenue (off Salty’s) 5:50-6:10 pm. (Here’s its full-season schedule.)