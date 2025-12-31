UPDATE: Flipped-car crash at 5th/Roxbury

11:36 AM: If you’re heading east toward the east end of the Roxbury corridor, note that emergency responders are headed for what’s reported as a “rollover” on the county (eastbound) side of SW Roxbury at 5th SW [map].

11:41 AM: Thanks to Lisa for texting the photo, stuck in traffic at the scene. She reports a bystander said everyone’s OK.

12:49 PM: Thanks to another texter for sending the wider view above. We have less over-the-air info on this since it’s being handled by the King County Sheriff’s Office rather than SPD, but we did catch that a tow truck was on scene as of about half an hour ago, cleaning up debris and a fluid spill as well as handling the flipped car.