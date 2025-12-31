West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Flipped-car crash at 5th/Roxbury

December 31, 2025 11:36 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

11:36 AM: If you’re heading east toward the east end of the Roxbury corridor, note that emergency responders are headed for what’s reported as a “rollover” on the county (eastbound) side of SW Roxbury at 5th SW [map].

11:41 AM: Thanks to Lisa for texting the photo, stuck in traffic at the scene. She reports a bystander said everyone’s OK.

12:49 PM: Thanks to another texter for sending the wider view above. We have less over-the-air info on this since it’s being handled by the King County Sheriff’s Office rather than SPD, but we did catch that a tow truck was on scene as of about half an hour ago, cleaning up debris and a fluid spill as well as handling the flipped car.

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Flipped-car crash at 5th/Roxbury"

  • helpermonkey December 31, 2025 (11:58 am)
    Reply

    crazily enough, I swear I saw that same car this morning on the 1st Ave Bridge, getting off at Michigan exit. Notable because they had NO lights on, and someone almost cut them off because with no lights and heavy fog coupled with the color of that SUV meant they were nearly invisible. 

  • DRW December 31, 2025 (12:17 pm)
    Reply

    The SUV was heading westbound no doubt. This spot is worse than the West Seattle Bridge. 

    • WSB December 31, 2025 (12:42 pm)
      Reply

      No, it was on the county side, which is eastbound. I am adding a wider photo sent by another texter.

