UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ to east Admiral, quickly downsized

4:40 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “full response” to a possible house fire the 3400 block of 30th SW [map],between the south end of Harbor Ave SW and the bottom of the Admiral Way hill. Updates to come.

(Added: View from SDOT’s Harbor/Spokane camera)

4:44 PM: A unit on scene just told dispatch it appears to be a “small fire between two houses” that might already be out.

4:46 PM: They’re canceling many of the responding units after confirming it is a “small exterior fire” possibly related to a fireplace.

4:54 PM: The fire is confirmed out (“tapped”).

5:04 PM: The entire response is in the process of closing.