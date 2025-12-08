Question/concern for police? Next Southwest Precinct community meeting set for January 13

Every few months, the Southwest Precinct Advisory Council – local police and community-group reps, plus whoever else shows up – meets to talk and hear about West Seattle/South Park crime/safety concerns. The date has just been announced for the next one: Tuesday, January 13, 6:30 pm, at the precinct (2300 SW Webster). No official agenda yet, but if you’re interested in going, set your calendar now. (Here’s our coverage of the previous SWPAC meeting in October.)
West Seattle, Washington
08 Monday
| 0 COMMENTS