Question/concern for police? Next Southwest Precinct community meeting set for January 13

Every few months, the Southwest Precinct Advisory Council – local police and community-group reps, plus whoever else shows up – meets to talk and hear about West Seattle/South Park crime/safety concerns. The date has just been announced for the next one: Tuesday, January 13, 6:30 pm, at the precinct (2300 SW Webster). No official agenda yet, but if you’re interested in going, set your calendar now. (Here’s our coverage of the previous SWPAC meeting in October.)