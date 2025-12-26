Our (short) list of what’s up in West Seattle today/tonight

(Tuesday’s sunset, photographed by Bob Burns. The sun is already setting six minutes later than this fall’s earliest sunset!)

Short list of what’s happening today/tonight as we head toward the between-holidays weekend! Listings are from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide (and if you have anything to add, please let us know):

HIGH TIDE: 12.4 feet again today, at 9:34 am if you’re headed out for a beach/shore walk.

LIBRARIES: Back open today; no special events on the calendar for local branches.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Closed for holiday break.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Most Fridays you can visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – but it’s closed today.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm tonight and most Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy by the bottle.

C & P COFFEE MUSIC: 6-8 pm, Jim Page performs at C & P Coffee. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

FREE TEEN SWIM: 6-7 pm at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), free swim session for ages 13-18.

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No varsity home games scheduled tonight.

SPINNING: DJ Buttnaked at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING:Tonight, skate tonight to music by Disco Dash, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

