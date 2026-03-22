WEEK AHEAD: Fauntleroy Community Association’s annual Food Fest meeting Tuesday

Another neighborhood group with a notable event in the week ahead is the Fauntleroy Community Association. The FCA’s annual membership meeting Tuesday is known as the Food Fest because of bites contributed by local businesses. It’s also a chance to mingle with local nonprofits and what FCA describes as “civic-minded” organizations (we’ll be there to promote West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, now just a month and a half away on Saturday, May 9). And the Food Fest will briefly convene everyone in attendance for the annual FCA board election. It’s a free event, but you’ll have the opportunity to renew or initiate FCA membership, supporting the organization’s community work. This will be in The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW), south end of historic Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, 6-8 pm Tuesday (March 24).