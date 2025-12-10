MISSING: Have you seen Chuck?

10:16 PM: Family and friends say Chuck, an 84-year-old Upper Fauntleroy resident, is missing. He was last seen around 5 pm near Arrowhead Gardens (Olson/Myers) driving a dark gray 2024 Subaru Forester. They describe him as having “a medical condition that may cause confusion and may need immediate medical attention.” Chuck is white, 5’8″, brown hair, blue eyes, 170 pounds. If you see him, call 911, reference SPD # 2025-361832, and family members Linda at 206-660-1034 or Kevin at 206-399-1407.

11:08 PM: Car’s plate is CLG 8567. Adding photo of Chuck.