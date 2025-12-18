UPDATE: Lowman Beach power outage

8:43 AM: Thanks for the tips. Seattle City Light says 230 customers have lost their power in the Lowman Beach area. One texter says they “heard a giant boom of a transformer going out” just before the power went away.

8:53 AM: SFD responded to a “smoldering” utility pole by Lowman Beach about 15 minutes before the power loss, according to archived radio, and firefighters were there when the subsequent explosion took out wires, leading to the outage.

9:40 AM: A texter in the area says the pole – which is along the sidewalk bordering the park’s street side – is still smoldering; smoke can be seen in their video, which also shows that crews are at the scene.