Alki Elementary students’ makers market, coffeehouse comedy, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Spring is garden time! See what’s new at the center, open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free indoor playtime for little ones and their caregivers is back at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), 10-11:30 am.

SPECIAL SALE AT EMILIE’S TREASURES: The shop at The Mount (WSB sponsor) has a special collection up for sale again today and tomorrow, 10 am-3 pm – details in our calendar listing. (4831 35th SW)

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

FREE TAX HELP: Free tax help at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) 11 am-4 pm but check if any appointments remain – we’re told there hasn’t been time left for drop-ins in recent weeks.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about and enjoy local history – open noon-4 pm today.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Three games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) today – 4 pm softball with Chief Sealth IHS vs. Nathan Hale and West Seattle HS vs. Holy Names; 7 pm baseball with Chief Sealth vs. Cleveland.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

ALKI ELEMENTARY STUDENTS’ MAKERS MARKET: Students are selling what they made – support fledgling entrepreneurs – the community is welcome! 5:30-7 pm at Alki Elementary‘s temp home at ex-Schmitz Park Elementary (5000 SW Spokane)

COFFEEHOUSE COMEDY: Midnight Mystery Theater brings radio-style comedy to C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 7 pm listening party at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) for new music by Robyn; free, all ages.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with The Scrunchies, Denny Way, Cupcake. Doors at 6, music at 7. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), with DJ Mike Illvester, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to live music with Skarkeologist, Johnny Nails, & The Shakedown, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!