INVITATION: Christmas morning bird/nature walk @ Lincoln Park

Want to see somewhat wilder wildlife on Christmas? Assuming the potential windstorm treats trees, wildlife, and the rest of us kindly, here’s an invitation we were asked to share with you for tomorrow morning:

4th Annual Christmas Bird / Nature Walk in Lincoln Park (Morning this year)

Get outside Xmas morning at West Seattle’s Lincoln Park for an informal Bird and Nature Walk-ho sted by a volunteer Naturalist.

*No experience necessary; all levels of knowledge are welcome!

*We’ll look for winter birds both on the water and in the forest. We hope to get to see some of these: wild ducks / waterfowl, Juncos, Song sparrows, Chickadees, Robins, Woodpeckers, Corvids, Kinglets, Bald eagle, Cooper hawk, Hummingbirds, Wrens, and more – if we’re lucky.

WHERE: Lincoln Park: 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW. Park in the SOUTH Parking Lot (smaller lot closer to the ferry). Look for us at Shelter #3 (down by the water, near the restrooms).

WHEN: 9:30 AM Introduction & Lincoln Park wildlife (time is to take advantage of high tide when water birds are more prolific) .

Bird Walk departs. 9:45 AM – Return to parking lot 11:15-11:30 am.

BRING:

*BYOB! – (bring your own Binoculars) Will definitely enhance your experience if you have them or can borrow a pair. We may have an extra. Scope – if anyone has one – please bring it!

*Dry / Warm Clothing Layers (especially on your FEET, head and torso) since it can be quite chilly by the water. Bring gloves. Rain gear for the possible shower or two in the forecast. It WILL be muddy in places.

*Water / snack if you wish

NOTES:

*No DOGS please – we love ‘em but wildlife definitely does not

*ROUTE: We will start out along the flat trail by the water for about 30 min and then will walk up the incline into the forest. Most L. Pk trails are about a 5% incline, but the incline into the forest can be steep. You may turn around at the incline and return to parking if you wish. Note: It is also fairly steep from the parking lot down to Shelter #3

*Sometimes they close the RESTROOMS at Lincoln Park. Hoping that’s not the case. But best to prepare a contingency plan should that happen.

*CHILDREN may not enjoy this outing unless they are accustomed to walking slowly and have experience standing quietly for long periods of time.