HOLIDAY GUIDE: Send Christmas/New Year info! Plus, half-price trees

Two West Seattle Holiday Guide notes:

SEND CHRISTMAS/NEW YEAR INFO: With Christmas Eve/Day barely a week and a half away, and New Year’s Eve/Day just a week later, we’re now collecting the last round of information for all those dates. We really appreciate everyone who’s sent information – holiday religious services, restaurant/coffee shop hours, etc. – and there’s still time to send info about your church, business, event, etc. – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

HALF-PRICE CHRISTMAS TREES: Most recent info we’ve received is an announcement that Holy Rosary School‘s tree lot is down to its last two days, and selling trees and wreaths at half price:

Holy Rosary School’s Tree Lot, located behind the school (42nd/Dakota), closes on Tuesday, December 16th. Hours for remaining days are 4-8 pm. Plenty of beautiful Douglas, Fraser, Noble and Nordmann trees available. ALL TREES & WREATHS ARE NOW 50% OFF! Thank you West Seattle for all your support this season. We will be able to provide a meaningful cash donation to the West Seattle Food Bank and Salvation Army Hickman House as well as provide over 50 coats to Union Gospel Mission!

Updates on other tree sellers are welcome too – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!