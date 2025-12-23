West Seattle, Washington

GIVING: One more day to take cookies for The Christmas People to West Seattle Coworking

December 23, 2025 8:01 pm
It’s a holiday tradition in West Seattle – baking cookies for The Christmas People to include with meals they’re providing to people in need – and again this year, people are amply answering the call. We invited cookie bakers to share photos; the one above is from Betsy, who delivered more than a thousand cookies baked by Tibbetts United Methodist Church “and friends” to dropoff spot West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor). We also got pics from Katie, whose kids contributed – Cora baked gingerbread spritz cookies:

And Julian baked apple-cider snickerdoodle cookies:

If you have home-baked cookies to donate, take them to WSC 10 am-4 pm tomorrow (Wednesday, December 24). No fancy packaging required – box, bag, whatever. But do include a note/label if they contain nuts/nut butter(s).

