GIVING: 2026’s first blood drives in West Seattle

December 29, 2025 9:08 am
If you can donate blood, Bloodworks Northwest is hoping you’ll sign up for one of their upcoming opportunities in West Seattle:

January is National Blood Donor Month, and it couldn’t come at a better time. The winter months are tough with holiday distractions, cold/rainy/snowy weather and flu season, mean fewer donations and a greater risk of shortages. But you can change that. Just one hour of your time and a pint of blood can make a world of difference for someone facing surgery, cancer treatment, or trauma.

Please sign up for one of the West Seattle blood drives by using this link: donate.bloodworksnw.org/donor/schedules/name/?sn=West_Seattle

If you need help booking an appointment, please contact the DONOR CARE TEAM at schedule@bloodworksnw.org or 800-398-7888

For information about preparing for blood donation, including eligibility requirements, please visit www.BloodworksNW.org

  • Patrice December 29, 2025 (9:25 am)
    Just wanted to say that 4 years ago I was going through treatment for cancer at Fred Hutch (formerly Seattle Cancer Care Alliance) and needed a blood transfusion. as my “numbers” were not good.  I was/am so grateful for the person who took the time to donate their blood.  I always thought donated blood went to “emergency rooms”…but found out that it does so much more.

  • Sara December 29, 2025 (9:31 am)
    Thanks for the nudge! I’ve been meaning to schedule a donation but didn’t want to go to First Hill. Just signed up for a local donation!

