GIVING: 2026’s first blood drives in West Seattle

If you can donate blood, Bloodworks Northwest is hoping you’ll sign up for one of their upcoming opportunities in West Seattle:

January is National Blood Donor Month, and it couldn’t come at a better time. The winter months are tough with holiday distractions, cold/rainy/snowy weather and flu season, mean fewer donations and a greater risk of shortages. But you can change that. Just one hour of your time and a pint of blood can make a world of difference for someone facing surgery, cancer treatment, or trauma.

Please sign up for one of the West Seattle blood drives by using this link: donate.bloodworksnw.org/donor/schedules/name/?sn=West_Seattle

If you need help booking an appointment, please contact the DONOR CARE TEAM at schedule@bloodworksnw.org or 800-398-7888

For information about preparing for blood donation, including eligibility requirements, please visit www.BloodworksNW.org