From Music Quiz to Winter Celebration Story Time, here’s our list for your West Seattle Monday

(Sunday sunset at Constellation Park – photo by Jen Popp)

For today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WINTER CLOTHING DRIVE: Still a few more days to bring donations of warm clothing to the bin at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), 9 am-5 pm again today.

FAUNTLEROY FESTIVAL OF TREES: The Fauntleroy Church Festival of Trees is open for public drop-in viewing, 9 am-noon Monday through Wednesday. You can vote for your favorite(s) by bringing nonperishable food-bank donation(s) to stack beneath it/them! (9140 California SW)

STORY TIME & WINTER CELEBRATION AT SW LIBRARY: 10:30 am-noon, Southwest Library celebrates winter: “Join us for an all-ages story time on the main floor of the branch. Afterwards stay for hot cocoa, cookies, crafts and jigsaw puzzles.” (9010 35th SW)

CRAFTY NIGHT AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm at Tim’s Tavern (9655 16th SW, White Center):

Bring your yarn, your needles, your sketchbook, painting, or whatever project you’ve been “meaning to get back to” and come hang out with other crafty humans in a low-pressure, come-as-you-are space. No agenda, no workshop, no rules. Just a cozy Monday night to stitch, knit, crochet, embroider, sketch, glue-gun, bead, or quietly curse at your current work-in-progress alongside folks who get it. All skill levels welcome. Grab a drink, grab a seat, and make something.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group gathering for people experiencing grief – participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee; RSVP here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 4: Four venues for trivia/quiz tonight! … Every-other-week Music Quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 6:30 and 7:30 pm sessions … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

ALKI MEDITATION, TAKING A BREAK: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC is canceled again this week, resuming January 5.

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players – enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks as always to everybody who sends info for our calendar and Holiday Guide; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!