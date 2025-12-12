FOLLOWUP: SDOT sets date for Alki Point Healthy Street’s 63rd/Beach Drive crossing additions

(Access during construction)

Last month, when SDOT announced it would proceed with additions promised for its Alki Point Healthy Street (Beach Drive and Alki Avenue west of 63rd), it didn’t have a date beyond “as soon as later this year.” This afternoon, SDOT sent an update saying work will start “as soon as the weekend of December 20,” for the 63rd/Beach Drive crossing features. Here’s the plan for the 63rd/Beach work:

As soon as the weekend of December 20th, we’ll begin installing intersection upgrades at 63rd Ave SW and SW Beach Dr. Crews will install new accessible curb ramps and a new flashing pedestrian crossing sign. Work is expected to occur over a three-week period, with some pauses between phases like demolition and pouring new concrete. We plan to work on one side of 63rd Ave SW at a time to minimize traffic impacts.

During the work, you can expect:

-Primary work hours from 9 AM – 3 PM, Monday-Sunday. Crews may set up or take down equipment outside of these work hours. Crews will not work on December 25 or January 1.

-Temporary sidewalk, crosswalk, and lane closures.

-Access to Beach Dr SW at 63rd Ave SW will be closed while crews are working. Local access will remain open via 64th Ave SW. Access will re-open outside of working hours.

-Traffic shifts around the work area on 63rd Ave SW. Traffic will remain open in both directions with the assistance of flaggers.

-Relocated pedestrian crossing across 63rd Ave SW north of the work area.

-Signed detours for pedestrians and protected pedestrian walkways around the work areas.