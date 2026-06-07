PHOTOS, VIDEO: Party in the warehouse! Here’s how WestSide Baby’s 25th birthday bash went

(WSB/WCN photos by Torin Record-Sand)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

WestSide Baby‘s 25th birthday bash Friday night was held not in a fancy banquet venue, but in the heart of the White Center warehouse where the nonprofit stores and sorts supplies for the babies and children it assists.

For “A Night Out with WestSide Baby,” the warehouse was temporarily decked as a cheery space where serious work is done the other 364 days of the year – with stuffies in party hats tucked into car seats awaiting recipients, and diaper-bundle basket-tossing for guests in the mood for games:

History was honored, also cheerily, with garlands of past event invitations, stacks of cupcakes as a throwback to the days of the most-famous of those vents (WS Baby’s annual fundraising Tea), and the school bus that had been the centerpiece of many years’ “Stuff the Bus” diaper-donation drives, parked just outside the party:

But the most memorable throwback of the night was the appearance of WestSide Baby founder Donna Pierce.

Pierce was a West Seattle-residing new mom herself when she started the nonprofit – something she admits she had no experience doing – because while she had no trouble filling her child’s needs, like diapers, she became painfully aware there were other families who did.

She marveled at the magnitude of what that work has totaled so far – more than half a million kids helped – “this is what you and we together have built.” She was one of four speakers; the others included WS Baby’s current executive director Ally Lindsay Johnson, who said Pierce’s act of giving was proof that one person can make a difference; she was introduced by co-emcee and WS Baby board chair Nicole DeCario:

And partygoers heard from two people now working to help families, after rising from childhood challenges like the ones WestSide Baby helps with – one was WS Baby’s own distribution manager Manuel Duron, whose family immigrated from México two years before WS Baby was founded:

The final speaker was Rachel McKnight from one of WestSide Baby’s partners, Open Arms Perinatal Services, where she had been a client who rose to management:

Despite the unconventional surroundings, the program did have traditional nonprofit-gala features – a silent aucion, a raise-the-paddle challenge during the program also emceed by WS Baby board member Amy Biancofior.

But the program was fairly short and sweet, with that key point repeated – half a million kids helped, despite the White Center-headquartered nonprofit remaining relatively lean, with a staff of 10.

Donation amounts were framed with descriptions of what they’d enable – $2,500, for example, is what WestSide Baby had to pay to cover freight costs for a donation of $63,000 worth of car seats, $500 trains a car-seat mechanic who can help them prepare donated car seats for reuse, $250 would cover “emergency diaper bundles for 28 families,” and on down the line.

You can help WestSide Baby any time, incidentally – donate money here, or donate items to their hub (the party site) at 10003 14th SW (most needed, it was mentioned Friday night, are size 6 diapers and diaper cream). Volunteers welcome too!