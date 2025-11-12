ALKI POINT HEALTHY STREET: SDOT says promised ‘next steps’ are finally on the way

SDOT has just announced the timeline for previously promised changes/additions on the Alki Point “Healthy Street” – Beach Drive and Alki Avenue’s stretches west of 63rd SW – and vicinity. These are basically what it announced early this year would be the “next steps.”

That SDOT graphic summarizes what’s ahead:

We’re excited to announce that we’ll soon begin making upgrades to the Alki Point Healthy Street at 63rd Ave SW and Beach Drive SW. These upgrades will enhance safety, accessibility, and make it easier for people to cross the street. They include: -New accessible curb ramps, crosswalk, a flashing pedestrian / bike crossing sign at the intersection of 63rd Ave SW and Beach Dr SW.

-Two new accessible parking spaces and two new passenger loading zones near the intersection of Beach Dr SW and 63rd Ave SW. These will be on the north side of Beach Dr SW just west of the intersection at 63rd Ave SW and on the west side of Beach Dr SW just south of the intersection at 63rd Ave SW.

-An extension of the walking and rolling path on Beach Dr SW to 63rd Ave SW that will include wheel stops and a painted edge to match the existing path. We expect to begin installing these upgrades as soon as later this year. During installation you can expect some temporary parking restrictions, sidewalk and travel lane closures, and construction equipment staged in the work area. We expect work to occur during daytime hours. Design details are subject to change as we finalize design and prepare for construction. We’ll share more information about what you can expect once the work is scheduled.

As also mentioned in the previous update, a painted mural will be installed in the walking/rolling lane – here’s the design concept:

As previously announced, the artist will be Angelina Villalobos, who’s created other murals in the area, including this one.

P.S. One thing mentioned early this year but not mentioned in either today’s announcement or on the project webpage – consideration of possibly making the Beach Drive stretch one way. We’ll follow up to see if that idea is still under review or permanently scrapped.