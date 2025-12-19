Five reasons to revisit our West Seattle Holiday Guide

(WSB file photo)

Cocoa Cris Cringle is coming to town! His charity-fundraising photo ops at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) this Sunday (4:30-8 pm) are part of the last wave of pre-Christmas Santa photo ops (including multiple visits to WSB sponsors CAPERS Home and West Seattle Thriftway), and the list – which includes Grinch photo ops too – is part of the updated info in our West Seattle Holiday Guide. Since mid-November, we’ve been updating the guide frequently with holiday events and other info – besides Santa/Grinch photos, four more reasons to check it out:

*Last-minute art/craft fairs/makers-market eventsDuwamish Longhouse‘s last one of the season, happening today only until 5 pm)

*Christmas Eve/Day coffee shop hours – we’ve finished that list and it’s now linked in the guide’s Christmas Eve/Day section (still finishing the restaurant/bar list)

*Christmas Eve/Day grocery-store hours – the West Seattle list is in the guide, with Wednesday closing times and what’s open Thursday

*Hanukkah (Sunday’s the final night) and Winter Solstice (also Sunday) events this weekend

And more – including events such as the West Seattle Runner Christmas Light Run (also Sunday) – we’re still updating, and also working on New Year’s Eve/Day, so if you have anything to add, please email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!