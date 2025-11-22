What’s up for your West Seattle Saturday, from our Event Calendar and Holiday Guide!

(Gull photographed during recent sunrise by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Today, we start the season of two-part event lists most days – first part today is from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

C & P HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR: 8 am-2 pm, shop local at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) with local makers there to show and sell their creations.

EASTRIDGE CHURCH TURKEY GIVEAWAY: Hundreds of turkeys and bags of holiday-fixings groceries will be available outside the church at 39th/Oregon, starting at 9 am, continuing until 11:30 am, or while they last. Details here.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR AT ALKI CENTER: Alki Court #21‘s annual Craft Bazaar on November 22 from 9 am to 4 pm at the Alki Masonic Center (4736 40th Ave SW), bake sale, art, crafts, concessions with breakfast and lunch options.

ARROWHEAD GARDENS WINTER CRAFT FAIR: Amazing handmade creations, including baked goods and preserves, every year! Office/community building on the east side of the complex at 9220 2nd SW, 10 am-3 pm.

CAUDLE FAMILY’S DRIVE-UP FOOD AND COAT DRIVE: Again this year, you can drive up, ride up, walk up, and drop off food and coat donations for the West Seattle Food Bank – 10 am-3 pm. Back lot at Hope Lutheran (4456 42nd SW), off SW Oregon just east of 42nd..

(White Center Library Guild sale, WCN/WSB Friday photo)

BOOK SALE AND HOLIDAY BAZAAR: The White Center Library Guild‘s seasonal sale continues, second of two days, 11 am-4 pm at the library. (1409 SW 107th)

ARTIST POP-UP AT CAPERS HOME: 11 am-4 pm, you’ll find Gretchen Flickinger at CAPERS Home (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor) with hand-painted note cards.

CHRISTMAS TREES: Most places that sell them in West Seattle for the season have them available now! Scroll through the Holiday Guide for the list.

And here’s the non-holiday-season events for today, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Start your weekend with a run! West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs!

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am community meditation at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska) – register here.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile as a prelude to the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fauntleroy Way SW.

RESTAURANT’S OPENING DAY: Chef Geno from The Home Skillit says today’s his official opening day at 6045 California SW – details in our calendar listing.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is open 10 am-3 pm.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: Back in session again this week, 10:30 am, info in our calendar listing.

GRIEFSHARE: New session continues, 10:30 am at Grace Church, no charge (10323 28th SW)

INTERNATIONAL GAMES MONTH: Every Saturday this month, drop in to play at the South Park Library (8604 8th Ave. S.), 11 am-4 pm – today, card games and puzzles!

(Photo from White Center Now, dragon eggs October Rat City Art Walk)

DRAGON BINDING: A RAKU EXPERIENCE: 11 am to 6 pm, visit Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW) to create a dragon egg and call a dragon spirit, as explained here; sign up here.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm on Saturdays. (61st SW and SW Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

TEACHING READING: Local educator’s free workshop, 1-4 pm at High Point Library (3422 SW Raymond); contact info is in our calendar listing, to see if there’s still room.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area.

SUPER SMASH SATURDAYS: 1-10 pm at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs).

CELEBRATE SPRINGER! Learn about the first and only successful orca rescue of its kind from Donna Sandstrom of The Whale Trail, free all-ages presentation at 3 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

PROTEST SIGNMAKING: West Seattle Indivisible invites you to join in signmaking for the two “We Ain’t Buying It” protests in West Seattle on Sunday and Friday. 4-5:30 pm at High Poiht Library (3411 SW Raymond).

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), acoustic trio The Brews Brothers performs. All ages, no charge.

IT’S ALL HAPPENING AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Alt-rockers It’s All Happening are releasing their first album and celebrating with a free, all-ages show at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW).

‘THE CRUCIBLE’ AT WSHS: Last chance to see the student production at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), as previewed here, 7:30 pm curtain.

BANDS AT THE SKYLARK: At 8 pm tonight (doors at 7) it’s West Seattle’s DA/D and Bent Not Broken, benefit for the club’s moving fund. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ Shonuph at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Our Saturday list concludes as always with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Got a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!