What do you think about police, crime, safety? Researchers still hoping to see your answers

Chances are that you haven’t answered this year’s Seattle Public Safety Survey yet, since researchers say they’ve received replies from only about a third of one percent of the people who live in the Southwest Precinct jurisdiction (West Seattle and South Park). We first told you about it a month ago; it’s only open for another two weeks. Seattle University researchers oversee it, and, they explain, “A report on the survey results will be provided to the Seattle Police Department to help them better understand your neighborhood’s safety and security concerns, and community-police dialogues will be held in May-August 2026 to provide opportunities for police-community engagement about the results.” The survey is available until November 30, in Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, English, Korean, Oromo, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, Tigrinya, and Vietnamese, all linked here.