WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 20 things to know about

(Turquoise elfcup, fungi on decomposing wood, photographed by Rosalie Miller)

As we roll into the holiday season, we’re publishing two-part event lists most days – first part today is from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

ORDERING DEADLINE: Today’s the cut-off date for preordering holiday meals/individual dishes from some stores, so if you’ve been procrastinating, get it done before it’s too late! Links are near the top of the Holiday Guide.

HARBOR ISLAND HOLIDAY MARKET: Shop local vendors 10 am-6 pm at Harbor Island Studios (3235 16th SW).

GIFT OF DANCE, FEATURING THE MAGICAL DOLLMAKER: 2 pm performance by West Seattle-based Seattle Civic Dance Theatre, at Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien. Ticket link in our calendar listing.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, days and times vary. Tickets and info here.

Now today’s non-holiday highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more listings!) and inbox:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run starts at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Weekly games are back at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

COZY GAMING SUNDAYS: At Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW), “Every 2nd & 4th Sunday of the month, join us in-store for relaxed, friendly gameplay, comfortable setups, and snacks.”

SUNDAY MORNING MEDITATION: Small-group class at 9:30 am at Mama Be Well (4034-A California SW); preregistration info is in our calendar listing.

‘WE AIN’T BUYING IT’: First of two demonstrations planned this week by local participants in the national protest/boycott of three large corporations. 10 am-noon, outside Whole Foods West Seattle (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual in its regular spot on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in late-fall produce season (and pre-Thanksgiving mode) – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, beans, garlic, apples, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, pasta, more.

FREE NIA CLASS: New start time – 10:15 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

RATTLE-DRESSING WORKSHOP: 11 am-2 pm at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW); our calendar listing includes preregistration info.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FOOD DRIVE & SIGN-HOLDING: West Seattle Resist‘s Sunday 11:30 am-1:30 pm sign-holding events also include a drop-off food drive through the rest of the year. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

HOPE MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 1 pm, visit the Hope Lutheran School middle-school campus and learn about the program! (4100 SW Genesee; WSB sponsor)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Relax and enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB AT C & P: North and South is this month’s book, 3 pm gathering, arrive early to buy your beverage. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

MONTHLY TRIVIA AT MR. B’S: 5 pm trivia at Mr. B’s Mead Center with host Morgue Anne. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, free to play. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sunday nights are live-music nights with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could add to the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!