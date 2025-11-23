WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire; stolen truck; burglary attempt; garage break-in

Four reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ARBOR HEIGHTS GUNFIRE: Right around the end of the Seahawks game, as usual, some set off fireworks to commemorate the victory, so 911 was dealing with some callers who thought they heard gunfire. In one case, apparently they did. Police reported finding at least one shell casing in the 10700 block of 35th SW. No reports of injuries or property damage.

STOLEN BLACK TACOMA TRUCK: The photo and report are from Christina:



Our 2017 black Toyota Tacoma was stolen overnight from 9000 block of 39th Ave SW near SW Barton between 12:00 AM-7:00 AM on 11/23. Plate: C53336H. VIN: ——-3136. Stickers: Seahawks (rear window) West Seattle Eagle, Teamsters. Broken glass on scene likely smashed rear window. SPD case # 25-343674

Call 911 if you find it.

HOME BURGLARY ATTEMPT: From Richard in Westwood:

Shortly before 400 am I heard noises that I thought were that of a raccoon. I went downstairs to investigate and heard someone trying to break through my high-end security door. I called 911 and the police came and did an area check and found nothing. Shortly after 700 am I went outside and found extensive damage to the security door. Not only did they break metal parts of the latch, but they used fire to try and melt parts of the door and lock mechanism. I called the police again and the officer said it looked like a very professional job and that he had not seen one like it before. The lock held but the door may need to be replaced. Case number 25-343575.

GARAGE BREAK-IN: This report was sent by Brian: