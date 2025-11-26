West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

November 26, 2025 10:45 am
10:45 AM: After 911 calls from people thinking they heard gunfire in the Westwood Village area, police have found evidence: At least one shell casing found near 23rd and Barton. No reports of injuries or property damage so far, and no suspect description yet.

(Added: Photo by Tim Durkan)

10:50 AM: Officers just told dispatch they’ve now “found seven spent casings between 22nd and 23rd on SW Barton.”

10:58 AM: Officers told dispatch that via witnesses and video, the shooter(s) appeared to be in a dark gray or black Acura or Honda hatchback with two people inside, “firing toward the south side of Barton.”

