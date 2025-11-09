VOLLEYBALL: Chief Sealth IHS volleyball finishes 2nd in district, headed to state

Sealth volleyball is state bound! (thanks to Jen Rice and Ken Perez for the team photo after today’s win)

Game photos by Oliver Hamlin

Story by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The volleyball squad from Chief Sealth International High School went 1-1 Saturday at the District 2 2A championships hosted at Evergreen High School in White Center, and the Seahawks will head to Yakima next weekend for the state tournament.

In their first match of the day against Cedarcrest, Sealth dropped a hard-fought 5-set contest (25-21, 20-25, 25-9, 26-28, 13-15), but then rallied with a 4-set win (25-17, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19) over Nathan Hale (which had topped Lindbergh earlier in the day).

Here are some photos of the Sealth squad in action, during today’s first game:

Lina Vargas:

Coach Lori Toilolo:

Triana Tuia:

Sylvia Kas:

Kas, celebrating with teammates:

Violet Lindow:

Parker Wahl:

Nia Long:

Sasha Lee:

Malia Perez:

Perez with happy teammates:

Next up for Sealth: The state tournament in Yakima next weekend, with their opponent TBD.