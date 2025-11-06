PLAYOFFS: Here’s how two Chief Sealth IHS teams did tonight

Two scores to report in high-school postseason play tonight:

VOLLEYBALL: The Chief Sealth International High School volleyball team beat Lindbergh HS 3-1 in the district tournament at White Center’s Evergreen HS tonight. That’s where they’ll play Cedarcrest (Duvall) for the district championship at 1 pm Saturday; winner goes to state.

SOCCER: The CSIHS girls-soccer team lost the district championship match to, and at, Cedarcrest tonight, 2-0, so they play for second place at noon Saturday vs., and at, Nathan Hale (who they beat earlier this week). This is also winner-to-state.