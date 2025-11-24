Light-rail forum and more on our list for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening in West Seattle as the pre-holiday week begins, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide (got something to add? please send info!):

WINTER CLOTHING DRIVE: Drop donations of warm clothing in the bin at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), 9 am-5 pm weekdays.

OTHER DONATION DRIVES … are listed in our Holiday Guide, and we’re continuing to add more – whatever you can give, whenever you can give!

BABY STORY TIME: At Southwest Library, 12 pm-12:30 pm.

HOMEWORK HELP: Free drop-in homework help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4 pm to 5:45 pm.

ART SALON AT C & P: Monthly Art Salon – bring your project! – gathering, 4-6 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

LIGHT RAIL FORUM: 5:30-7 pm tonight, elected officials, community organizations, and Sound Transit reps present a forum on “visioning” for West Seattle’s planned light-rail extension, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee; book a spot here. (4034 California SW)

MOVIE MONDAY AT BENBOW ROOM: Two classic movies every Monday at 7 pm – tonight “Planes, Trains, & Automobiles” and “When Harry Met Sally.” (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three places to play tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at 6:45 for 7 pm meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players are invited to The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: South-end Monday night meditation – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to EVERYONE who sends info for our calendar and Holiday Guide; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!