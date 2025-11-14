CHANGE: West Seattle Light Rail Visioning Forum has a new date – November 24

Just in – a new date, one week later than originally planned, for the West Seattle Light Rail Visioning Forum.

It’s now set for 5:30 pm Monday, November 24, same location – Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – and same panelists, including County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, outgoing County Executive Shannon Braddock, Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine, and Kirk Hovenkotter of the Transportation Choices Coalition (which just launched the “Build the Damn Trains” campaign advocating for building all currently planned ST projects as planned). Councilmember Mosqueda has told us there will be time for Q&A/comments toward the end of the event.