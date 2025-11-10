GRATITUDE: ‘Thanks for the snacks, West Seattle!’

Just about every day, we publish requests for support – volunteers, donations, etc. We don’t always get to hear about (or see) how, or whether, people answered the call. Recently, we published educator Cheyanne Chadwick‘s request to support her afterschool STEM program at West Seattle Elementary with snacks – kids learn better when they’re not hungry. Here’s the update we received from her:

I wanted to give you and the West Seattle Blog community an update and a thank you for your support.

After my call for snack donations, I was blown away by the community’s outpouring of support. Over 30 individual donors contributed $1,100 in monetary donations and over $700 in snack donations, like veggie straws, trail mix, protein bars, and more. One generous West Seattleite has signed up to bring a fresh snack option, like cheese sticks, apples, carrot sticks, and more, 3 weeks out of every month.

I tried to keep a record of everyone who donated so I might thank everyone by name, but there were just too many of you (what a beautiful problem to have!), and people are still reaching out! I get teary-eyed when I tell people about the absolutely incredible generosity of the West Seattle community and what you have done for my program. Not only do I have what I need to cover seconds and thirds at snack time, but y’all may have covered the entirety of my snack costs, allowing me to invest that money back into the program and the learning supplies I need to teach these young people snacks!

Snack time is such a joyful part of our program. The students are thrilled to be able to go back for a snack if they are still hungry, and they rave about all the different options I can lay out for them. My heart is so full to know that, even with SNAP benefits at risk and understanding how that might impact the West Seattle Elementary community, my students will get a nutritious and delicious snack to fuel their brilliant minds as we work together.

I am beyond grateful for what you all have done for my students. How lucky am I to live in a community that is willing to show up for its children with such a wave of generosity? I will be forever humbled by your support and grateful for the warmth you have brought to my classroom.

I have had a few people reach out in the past few weeks, asking whether there is any more need, and I will be sure to let you all know if and when my snack stores need replenishing.

Thank you, West Seattle. Thank you so much.