CAN YOU HELP? After-school educator seeking snack donations

If kids are hungry, it’s harder for them to learn. A local educator hopes you can help prevent that problem among the students with whom she works. Sent by Cheyanne Chadwick:

I run an after-school program at West Seattle Elementary that focuses on STEM skills through project-based learning. It’s been an incredible experience! As part of the program, I serve my students a snack to fuel the young scholars between lunch and dinner. However, I’ve encountered a challenge I need help with.

Last year, a 5th-grade student left the after-school program because she was hungry. A single bag of popcorn, crackers, or veggie sticks wasn’t enough to satisfy her growing body until dinner. And she wasn’t the only one. I hear from students daily about wanting more and have observed the distracted, lethargic behavior that comes from hunger. It makes sense because 80% of students at WSE are eligible for free lunch.

It’s unacceptable to me that a student misses out on free STEM education because of hunger. This year, I am working to provide more snacks for my students. This is a significant expense, made more challenging by expanding my program into TWO after-school classes (one for 2nd/3rd graders and one for 4th/5th graders), which means I’ll be serving twice as many students.

I hope West Seattle residents might have the means and ability to donate some individually packaged snacks (ideas and suggestions below). I’m happy to pick up in the West Seattle area if folks email me at cheyanne.chadwick@stempaths.org, or they can drop off items at the front office of West Seattle Elementary (just tell the office assistants it’s for Cheyanne).

Regarding dietary restrictions, most of my students can’t have pork, so items with gelatin should be avoided.

Donations at any time:

Veggie straws

Goldfish crackers

Pirate’s Booty

Fruit leathers (check for gelatin)

Animal crackers

Fruit snacks (check for gelatin)

Z-bars

Nutri-Grain bars

Pretzel crisps

Baked chips

Donations at specific times (to prevent spoilage due to surplus):

Apples or apple slices

Baby carrots

Bananas

String cheese

Yogurt cups