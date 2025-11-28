GRATITUDE: Mountain to Sound Outfitters says thanks for 16 years! (Black Friday sale, too)

The “then” (above) and “now” (below) photos are from Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) proprietor Greg Whittaker, accompanying this message of gratitude as the shop at 3602 SW Alaska marks its 16th anniversary:

We wanted to say a big Thank You! to West Seattle for supporting our ski and snowboard shop for 16 Years. Thanksgiving Day 2009, it was a herculean effort to put the final pieces in place as we opened our doors for the first time. We ran home at 6:00 pm to shovel some turkey in our mouths, then came back, cracked open some cold brews, and finished all the final pieces of the puzzle as we opened our doors for the first time on Black Friday 2009, finishing early in the morning of our opening. Friends, family, and the core ski and snowboarders came out and helped us celebrate. We are still here and ready to serve our community of riders. Pray for snow and keep on coming back for services, rentals, gear, and stoke!

As noted in our West Seattle Holiday Guide, M2S is also having a 16-percent-off Black Friday/anniversary sale. Shop hours are 10 am-6 pm today and every day except Sundays, when M2S is open 11 am-5 pm. (And online 24/7!)