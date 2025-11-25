ELECTION 2025: The final November numbers

(WSB photo, Election Night ballot-box staffing)

Three weeks after voting ended, King County Elections has certified the final results of the general election. So in case you’re wondering how the final counts turned out, here are results of the major races:

City of Seattle

Seattle Mayor

Katie Wilson – 138,931 – 50.20%

Bruce Harrell* – 136,920 – 49.47%

Write-in – 911 – 0.33%

City Attorney

Erika Evans – 178,470 – 66.90%

Ann Davison* – 87,886 – 32.94%

Write-in – 422 – 0.16%

Council Position No. 8 (citywide)

Alexis Mercedes Rinck* – 207,892 – 81.41%

Rachael Savage – 46,266 – 18.12%

Write-in – 1,214 – 0.48%

Council Position No. 9 (citywide)

Dionne Foster – 165,930 – 62.80%

Sara Nelson* – 97,710 – 36.98%

Write-in – 579 – 0.22%

Proposition No. 1 (Families, Education, Preschool, Promise Levy)

Yes – 217,294 – 79.97%

No – 54,440 – 20.03%

Proposition No. 2 (B&O tax changes)

Yes – 190,555 – 70.97%

No – 77,958 – 29.03%

King County

Executive

Girmay Zahilay – 321,749 – 54.02%

Claudia Balducci – 267,419 – 44.90%

Write-in – 6,470 – 1.09%

Proposition No. 1 (Medic One Levy)

Yes – 513,223 – 80.70%

No – 122,703 – 19.30%

The full countywide final list of results is here.

Other numbers of note, from the ballot-return stats pages:

Countywide turnout 45.71%

Seattle citywide turnout 55.98%

Ballots returned by drop box 66.91%

Ballots returned by USPS 32.68%

The drop box in The Junction was the third-most-used countywide.

The ballot-return stats pages also offer some demographic breakdowns, such as turnout by age:

22.74% turnout for ages 18-24

33.66% turnout for ages 25-34

41.92% turnout for ages 35-44

45.81% turnout for ages 45-54

52.50% turnout for ages 55-64

64.01% turnout for ages 65+

KCE plans to release the final precinct-by-precinct vote breakout tomorrow.