From hit-run update to Alki Holiday Lights @ Alki Community Council’s November 2025 gathering

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

The hit-and-run crash that injured a child on Alki last Sunday afternoon was one of three major topics at Thursday night’s Alki Community Council gathering.

SEATTLE POLICE: Crime-prevention cordinator Matt Brown, filling in for Jennifer Satterwhite during her maternity leave, brought information about Sunday’s hit-run in the 2700 block of Alki Avenue SW. Though SPD had told us earlier this week that there was no arrest, Brown said police did find the driver and that the City Attorney’s Office would be pursuing charges. Brown said the driver’s vehicle was impounded and said it “sounds ike the driver panicked” and that’s why they left the scene. As the victim’s mother noted in comments following our original story, the child was treated at a hospital but able to leave the same day.

Brown said precinct commander Captain Krista Bair reahed out to SDOT shortly afterward about safety measures for that stretch of Alki Avenue; SDOT’s Bill LaBorde daid they’re “seriously tracking this injury” and pointed out that the city already has implemented a lot of safety improvements on Alki. But, the more people request safety measures, the more likely they are to be implemented. People are advocating for more improvements “because we don’t want this to happen again,” Brown said. Community advocate Steve Pumphrey said that’s great but unfortunately it always seems that nothing happens until there’s “been an event.” He mentioned previous instances in which the City Council passed measures such as technology initiatives for speed and noise enforcement among other things – but they were never implemented. ACC president Charlotte Starck noted that this particular stretch of Alki has a preschool, arcades, and other reasons for increased presence of children, and yet = decisions don’t seem to reflect the reality. Starck plans more conversations with SDOT as well as with Councilmember Rob Saka.

Also surfaced, 63rd SW has been left out of the most-recent traffic-calming plans (although the forthcoming “Healthy Street” updates have a pedestrian-activated light coming). But: “People have to care that there’s a crosswalk,” said one attendee. Another thought police should be there enforcing. Another attendee complained, “The speed bumps are launch pads for the racers.” “They’re too far apart,” added Pumphrey. Has SDOT walked all these areas? asked another person – particulary 59th, where a school will reopen in a year? One fact offered: The “Healthy Street” overhaul has shut down racing by Constellation Park.

ALKI HOLIDAY LIGHTS: Stacy Bass-Walden (above center), Zak Nyberg (above left), and Wyatt Carlock are organizing Alki Holiday Lights – which was put together on short notice last year, and this year has a $5,000 city grant to assist. Like last year, it’s the same night that the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship comes to Alki (last year, before Thanksgiving, but this year, just a week before Christmas, December 18). They’re signing up businesses to participate, with plans so far including strolling carolers from West Seattle High School, Santa photos at the bathhouse, business offers including candy canes at Seaside Grill, free waffle with drink purchase at Happy Lemon, a TBA West Seattle Arcade “surprise,” free cocoa at some venues, cider and cookies too, plus free baklava at Christo’s, and free cider and kids crafts and bake sale at the Log House Museum. Also a bonfire, a DJ with holiday music for karaoke … This year the titular lights will include double the luminaria, 100 instead of 50, so they need a couple dozen volunteers to help with those (email the ACC if you’re interested).

2026 LEADERSHIP: President Starck started with words of appreciation for two trustees and longtime board members – past president Tony Fragada and trustee Will Winter, who were there, and outgoing treasurer Kathy Olson, who was not. Amy Anderson, who has been serving as acting VP and is incoming treasurer, said she “kind of stumbled into Alki Community Council” after people in her building were involved in the Harbor/Alki “safety group.” For the big picture, Starck explained, the group is marking 40 years (as the ACC logo notes, “est. 1985”), “and we want to keep the momentum going forward.” The board is adding a communications/marketing position. Lynn Drake, a retired engineer who’s been doing social media for ACC, is excited about some of the initiatives that the group has taken on. She talked about her support for urbanism and talking to ACC leadership to find out if she coud serve even if her philosophy was different. Starck made it clear that this isn’t an ideology-driven group – they all share big goals such as neighborhood safety. Starck also talked about the intensity of the wrk as president, advocating for Alki, often “on the phone” with government or other reps. She said she’s willing to take it on for another year as a “transition” year for another leader to emerge for future years.

BETWEEN MEETINGS: Watch for updates at alkicommunitycouncil.org>.