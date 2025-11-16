UPDATE: Police investigating hit-run on Alki, child injured

3:08 PM: Police are closing Alki Avenue between 61st and 62nd after a hit-run crash that is reported to have injured a 2-year-old child. The victim is reported to be ‘awake and alert’ so the initially large SFD response is being reduced. Police are looking for a gray Toyota RAV-4 with a dent on the passenger side, plate possibly starting with CDX.

3:27 PM: Police just told dispatch that they’re reopening Alki Avenue. Medics were taking the child to a hospital; we’ll be following up with SFD for an update.