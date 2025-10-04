YOU CAN HELP: First Lutheran Church fills ‘Cup of Blessing’ for West Seattle Food Bank – featuring WS trivia!

Just two weeks until this fun fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank! From First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (WSB sponsor):

Cup of Blessing Dinner Returns October 18, 2025 with West Seattle Trivia

The First Lutheran Church of West Seattle is delighted to host the annual Cup of Blessing Dinner on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:30 PM. This beloved community event raises vital funds for the West Seattle Food Bank and provides a warm evening of fellowship, fun, and outstanding food.

This year’s theme, “West Seattle Trivia,” will bring a local twist to the evening. Guests are encouraged to brush up on their neighborhood knowledge as trivia questions are woven into the program, making for an interactive and lively atmosphere.

Attendees will enjoy a delicious buffet style dinner from Ivar’s Acres of Clams, featuring entrées such as salmon and chicken with delicious sides.

Robbin Peterson and Serena Streitman will be representing the West Seattle Food Bank, and will be the evening’s guest speakers, sharing updates on the organization’s work in addressing food insecurity across the neighborhood. With rising demand for assistance, every ticket sold makes a direct impact.

In addition to the dinner and trivia, guests can participate in a Dessert Dash, a spirited race to bid on and claim delectable desserts, as well as a raffle offering fantastic prizes. Every aspect of the evening is designed to bring people together while raising money for an essential cause.

The Cup of Blessing Dinner is about more than just a meal, it’s about building community, sharing fellowship, and making a tangible difference for our neighbors in need.

You are Invited! Tickets are available now at bit.ly/CupofBlessings2025. Seating is limited, and 100 percent of proceeds — including ticket costs — go directly to the West Seattle Food Bank.