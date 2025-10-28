What will West Seattle get in next year’s city budget? Here are more proposed budget amendments, for Wednesday briefings

(Photo of future Morgan Junction Park Addition site, today)

Morgan Junction Park skate dot? Camp Long Lodge? Consider Riverview and Bar-S turf? Take a tiny step toward 10-years-overdue SW Roxbury repairs? As the City Council gets its first briefings today on some of the budget amendments proposed by councilmembers, the agenda for tomorrow’s meeting has been updated, with more proposals. As we did on Sunday night with key proposals by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka that were on today’s agenda, we’ve read through it and are listing highlights of what he has on the Wednesday agenda (plus a few West Seattle proposals by others), and how they’re summarized by council staff. This is in the order the department-by-department amendments will be presented during the day. First, in the Department of Planning and Community Development-related proposals, the African Community Housing and Development Public Market project:

OPCD-008-A-1 – Increase OPCD by $3 million GF for a public market project (summary) This Council Budget Action (CBA) would increase proposed appropriations to the Office of Planning and Community Development (OPCD) by $3,000,000 GF (one-time) to increase funding for a public market in the Highland Park community, such as the African Community and Housing Development International Public Market project. Previously the International Public Market project has been granted $5 million through the Equitable Development Initiative. A commitment for these funds in the 2026 budget would help to make the project fully funded.

In the Department of Neighborhoods proposals, $2.6 million that could benefit the Highland Park Improvement Club rebuilding project (as previewed here):

DON-007-A – Increase DON by $2.6 million GF to the Neighborhood Matching Fund for repairs and renovations to inclusive, neighborhood gathering places (summary) This Council Budget Action would increase appropriations to Department of Neighborhoods’ (DON) Neighborhood Matching Fund by $2.6 million GF (one-time) to support construction and renovation of buildings and structures serving diverse communities that provide inclusive, neighborhood gathering places such as the Highland Park Improvement Club. Such places host neighborhood meetings, arts and cultural events, emergency preparedness activities, food distribution sites and mutual aid efforts.

In the Office of Sustainability and Environment proposals, $200,000 that could include additional funding for the Delridge Farmers’ Market:

OSE-002-A – Increase OSE by $200,000 GF to support farmers markets in food deserts, and impose a proviso (summary) This Council Budget Action (CBA) would increase proposed appropriations to the Office of Sustainability and Environment (OSE) by $200,000 in 2026 to provide support to farmers markets in neighborhoods with food deserts, which may include but not be limited to: Georgetown, Delridge, Beacon Hill, Highland Park, South Park, Sand Point, and Rainier Beach. OSE’s 2026 Proposed Budget includes one-time funding of $127,000 for the Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets to expand the Lake City Farmers Market by 15 weeks through December and shift market hours from Thursday evenings to Saturday mornings. Additional funding for the Lake City Farmers Market is being held in reserve, with a total commitment of $317,000 over three years. In 2025, OSE contracted with the Georgetown Merchants Association for $50,000 to support neighborhood activation, including a community event series and a pilot Georgetown seasonal farmers market. In 2024, African Community Housing Development received an award of $100,000 from the Department of Neighborhoods’ Food Equity Fund to expand the Delridge Farmer’s Market to a new, larger location for the market’s fifth anniversary season in 2025.

Long list of amendments from Saka in the Department of Transportation proposals (including more money for pothole repair) – here are two of particular West Seattle note:

SDOT-001-A – Proviso $200,000 in SDOT for urban design and pedestrian improvements in the Admiral Junction (summary) This Council Budget Action (CBA) would impose a proviso on $200,000 in the Seattle Department of

Transportation’s (SDOT’s) budget for urban design and pedestrian safety improvements in the Admiral

Junction that has been long sought after by the community. The intent is to enhance walkability,

accessibility, and neighborhood vitality through targeted investments in infrastructure such as curb

ramps, crosswalks, and pedestrian-scale lighting. SDOT-003-A – Proviso $250,000 in SDOT for 10% design of SW Roxbury Street improvements (summary) This Council Budget Action (CBA) would impose a proviso on $250,000 in appropriations to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) for 10% conceptual design to repave and make improvements along SW Roxbury Street between 16th Ave SW and Olson Place SW. The corridor is in poor condition and requires significant investment to address pavement degradation and safety concerns. The project would require coordination with King County due to jurisdictional boundaries.

(SW Roxbury originally had an SDOT improvement plan – never executed – 10 years ago.)

Last department briefing scheduled for Wednesday’s meeting contains the Seattle Parks and Recreation-related amendments – here’s what Saka is proposing for this area there, including the Camp Long Lodge rebuilding project – which would still be several years away – and the Morgan Junction Park “skate dot” (as previewed here):

SPR-006S-A – Request that SPR report on rebuilding Camp Long and prioritizing this project in the Seattle Park District Cycle 3 funding plan (summary) This Statement of Legislative Intent (SLI) would request Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) to report on the potential costs, timeline, and funding sources for rebuilding the historic Camp Long Lodge (Camp Long) and how this project would align with the department’s funding priorities for Seattle Park District (Park District) Cycle 3 funding plan for 2029-2034. In November 2024, Camp Long (Lodge) closed after sustaining significant fire damage due to arson. SPR has allocated insurance proceeds (approximately $2.6 million) toward funding stabilization efforts, a predesign study, and other pre-construction costs. The pre-design study will determine the final funding needed to restore the building to an occupiable condition, including preservation of historic elements, accessibility updates, and full decarbonization. SPR anticipates that the construction bidding process for this project will occur no earlier than 2028 due to the design, review, and permitting realities of a major historical renovation following significant fire damage. Although the insurance proceeds are sufficient for stabilization and planning/design efforts, there is no identified funding source for the renovation of the building which could cost between $18 to $30 million. SPR reports that the department is actively considering options for funding the construction phase, including public and private partnerships. The Seattle Park District Cycle 3 funding plan could provide a potential funding source for this project. Beginning in 2026, SPR will start a comprehensive, community-oriented process to determine spending priorities for the Cycle 3 funding plan and corresponding revenue needs. The proposed Cycle 3 funding plan is due to the Park District Board in early 2028. The Park District Board, after considering recommendations from the community and the Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners, will ultimately determine the spending levels and updated projects, programs, and services to include in the next six-year funding cycle. This SLI requests SPR to provide a report with a comprehensive timeline for rebuilding Camp Long including but not limited to costs, milestone dates, identification of potential timeline impacts, and plans to mitigate delays. Additionally, the report would identify how the department is prioritizing this project in preparation for the proposed Seattle Park District Cycle 3 funding plan for 2029-2034. SPR-008-A – Increase SPR by $700,000 GF for a skatedot at Morgan Junction Park and impose a proviso (summary) This Council Budget Action would increase appropriations to Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) by $700,000 GF (one-time) for the New Park Development (MC-PR-21003-K730308) Capital Improvement Program (CIP) project for construction of a skatedot (i.e., small skatepark) as part of the Morgan Junction Park Addition project and impose a proviso. The Morgan Junction Park Addition project, budgeted at $7.5 million, started in 2014 with acquisition of an additional half-acre property to expand the park and provide more open space for the highdensity neighborhood. SPR placed the project on hold in 2020 as part of COVID-related Citywide budget reallocations and restarted development efforts in 2023. After completing acquisition and remediation efforts, about $1.84 million remains for park development, including construction, sales tax, mobilization, and associated costs such as design, project management, engagement, permit fees, and inspections. This amount of funding scales back the original vision for the project (i.e., removes plans for a community stage, play features, monument seat wall, sun shelf, view shed and other improvements) and does not include construction of the skatedot which is estimated to cost between $750,000-$850,000. SPR reports that if sufficient funding becomes available for the skatedot, the project could be included in the 2026 bid package for contractors and construction could begin in early 2027. This CBA intends to provide funding to enable the skatedot to be included in the 2026 bid package. This CBA also anticipates that SPR will design and implement a plan to expedite and accelerate construction of the skatedot given that the project has been in development for over a decade.

Also in the Parks proposals, not sponsored by Saka, but rather by citywide Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck, a possible boost for the Schmitz Park Creek Restore project:

SPR-012-A – Increase SPR by $150,000 GF for a plan to restore Schmitz Preserve Park (summary) This Council Budget Action would increase appropriations to Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) by

$150,000 GF (one-time) for the Urban Forestry Green Seattle Partnership (MC-PR-41012) Capital

Improvement Program (CIP) project to develop a restoration plan for Schmitz Preserve Park in District

1.

This CBA would fund a one-time seed investment toward restoring Schmitz Preserve Park, including a feasibility analysis, preliminary design study, and hydrologic study of the creek basin, climate resilience, and sediment flow. The feasibility analysis would evaluate logistical, environmental, and economic factors to ensure the restoration is practical and beneficial to the community. A preliminary design study would provide conceptual layouts and cost estimates, enabling informed decision-making and stakeholder engagement. The hydrological study would facilitate understanding of water flow, drainage, and flood risks—key elements for long-term resilience and ecological health. Together, these foundational assessments are intended to determine the viability, scope, and sustainability of the restoration project. The long-term goal is to restore the old growth forest, daylight salmon habitat, and enhance trails.

And another proposed Parks amendment with specific West Seattle geographic references (two of the three sites mentioned) is sponsored by Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth:

SPR-014S-A – Request that SPR report on full turf conversions at Judkins Park, Riverview Park, and Bar-S Playground (summary) This Statement of Legislative Intent (SLI) would request Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) to report on the costs, timeline, and feasibility of full turf conversions for four playfields: one playfield at Judkins Park in District 3, two playfields (i.e., upper fields one and two) at Riverview Park in District 1, and one playfield at Bar-S Playground in District 1. Turf conversions are intended to increase playing options for youth sports and support safe, accessible, and quality play for users on a year-round basis, including during inclement weather. (editor’s note: we’re omitting Judkins Park summary, as not in WS) Riverview Park has eight playfields; the upper fields are sized for baseball/softball and the smaller lower fields are sized for softball. This SLI requests a report on turfing the entirety of upper playfields one and two. Bar-S Playground has two playfields that are the same size. This SLI requests a report on turfing the entirety of one of these playfields. SPR’s report should identify the full range of costs and project considerations for installing turf for the entire field (not just the infield) for each of the identified fields. The cost estimate should include associated site improvements such as lighting, fencing, additional updates to the dugouts and backstops, and accessibility improvements.

Note that just because they’re proposed and presented does not mean these will all make it into the budget. Meantime, Wednesday’s meeting is slated for two sessions, 9:30 am and TBA pm; here’s the full agenda, with links to the documents for all of the scheduled departments. Again, this is just the introduction/briefing phase, no votes yet, but if you have an opinion on any of the proposed amendments, it’s never too soon to contact councilmembers (include the amendment number). There are public-comment periods at many of the meetings, but the one big public hearing on the amendment is scheduled for November 6, with both remote and in-person participation (1 and 5 pm).