WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Mariner Moose’s post-postseason visit to Ounces

(WSB photos)

Two days after the Mariners‘ postseason ended one win short of a World Series trip, their mascot was in West Seattle tonight spreading consolation cheer. The Mariner Moose visited Ounces, whose proprietor Laurel Trujillo explained, “I figured everyone needs that extra high-five and hug right now.” That’s Laurel, above, with son Asher, 7.

Much of the crowd there tonight for The Moose’s ~45-minute visit was from Asher’s school, Fairmount Park Elementary, whose PTA is getting part of the proceeds from tonight’s beverage/food sales.

By the way, the “pumpkin patch photo booth” in which Laurel, Asher, and The Moose are shown, above, is open for drop-in pics (sorry, no Moose) through month’s end. Ounces is in North Delridge at 3809 Delridge Way SW.

P.S. Mariners’ opening day next year: March 26, 2026.