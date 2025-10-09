West Seattle Joiners to launch with ‘Join or Die’ movie and

West Seattle Joiners is a new organization evangelizing something that’s been at the heart of WSB for more than a decade and a half – making sure you know about what’s going on in the community, and how to jump in, whether it’s checking out a small club or getting involved with a not-so-small organization. The Joiners are working to bring people together face to face, and their first events – just under a month away – will do just that. Here’s the full announcement we just received:

Community is better in person. Looking to find your people—or your purpose—in West Seattle? Mark your calendar for a weekend of community, conversation, and connection with two back-to-back events designed to inspire civic engagement and local belonging.

Friday, November 7 – Film Screening: “Join or Die”

Kick off the weekend by joining West Seattle Meaningful Movies for a special screening of the documentary Join or Die—a thought-provoking film that explores why joining clubs, civic organizations, and community groups matters more than ever. Stay afterward for an engaging audience discussion about how connection and participation can strengthen our neighborhoods.

Location: Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation

7141 California Avenue SW

Time: Doors open at 6:45 PM | Film begins at 7:15 PM | Discussion until ~9:15 PM

Admission is free! Pre-registration is appreciated, but not required.

Saturday, November 8 – West Seattle Joiner Jamboree

Continue the momentum at the West Seattle Joiner Jamboree, a vibrant community fair featuring over 40 local clubs and organizations from West Seattle and White Center. Meet current members and discover new ways to get involved–from social clubs and service organizations to creative and outdoor groups.

Location: St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (Fellowship Hall)

3050 California Ave SW

Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Admission is free! Pre-registration is appreciated, but not required.

Experience the film, then explore the connections, and leave inspired to join in and make a difference right here in West Seattle.