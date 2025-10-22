West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: ‘Sincere pumpkin patches’

October 22, 2025 8:54 pm
Thanks to Bethany for tonight’s spotlight Halloween-season decorations – she’s on the hunt for “sincere pumpkin patches” and has found three celebrating the “Great Pumpkin” of “Peanuts” fame!

I’m in search of the most sincere pumpkin patch. So far I have found:

Alaska & 50th: (above)

Belvedere between Hinds and Hanford: (below)

47th between Walker and Hill (with Charlie Brown ghost!): (below)

It is fun for the wonderful neighbors who worked hard on the decorations, fellow Great Pumpkin seekers, and maybe serve as a callout to others on the peninsula who have sincere pumpkin patches I could visit!

You might recognize the third house as one where “Peanuts” is celebrated at Christmastime too!

Got decorations? Seen decorations? We’re showing photos nightly – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

