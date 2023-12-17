TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: ‘Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!’

Thanks to Brendan for the photo! The “Peanuts” display at 2128 47th SW [map] is up again this year – getting close to half a century of making people smile; last year the display’s creator Don Rice told us it was year 47, so this would be year 48! (Starting just a decade after the classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” TV special that inspired it, which by the way is only showing on Apple TV this year.)

